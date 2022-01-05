By Benjamin Jumbe

The executive director of the Uganda wildlife conservation Education Centre Dr James Musinguzi has lauded Ugandans for embracing domestic tourism.

This follows the centre receiving an increase in domestic tourists during the just concluded festive season compared to the previous years.

Speaking to Kfm, Dr Musinguzi said the local visitors to the centre comprised 90 % of the 17,736 received, emphasizing the need to promote and support domestic tourism across the country if the sector is to quickly recover from the effects of covid 19.

He further reveals that the centre last year registered an increase in visitor numbers from 67,796 in 2020 to 131, 286 visitors