Ugandans have again taken to Twitter in another campaign to expose the ills plaguing the country’s health sector.

This follows a successful pothole campaign last week that saw the president direct the finance ministry to release Shs6 billion to fix potholes in the city.

Users under the hashtag pothole exhibition were sharing photos of potholes in and around the city.

In another campaign under the hashtag, #UgandaHealthExhibition championed by Cartoonist Spire Ssentongo, users are sharing photos, videos, and experiences with the health sector that is largely underfunded.

The campaign is meant to deliver feedback to state authorities directly and indirectly charged with health-related matters in the country.