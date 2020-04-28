A section of Uganda’s representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly has vowed to continue pushing for the postponement of the 2021 general elections due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group led by Paul Musamali and Denis Namara says they have drafted a petition that will be presented to the President to guide on this move for the country.

Musamali says they will not be derailed by a section of Ugandans opposed to the postponement of the election.

They argue that the country will not be able to finance the expensive election since some of the income-generating sectors like tourism are being affected by COVID-19 disease.

Musamali adds that the elections for 2021 must be postponed since the electoral commission road map is already interfered with by the Coronavirus pandemic.