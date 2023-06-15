By Monitor team

Ugandans across the country hope that the Financial Year 2023-2024 budget will increase spending on infrastructure, agriculture, and lower costs of electricity in order to accelerate economic growth.

Jennifer Abiko, a resident of Arua town, said there should be the inclusion of Nebbi-Goli-Paidha road and Koboko-Yumbe road for tarmacking.

She says they have been paying taxes for all these years but the poor state of roads has discouraged investors and slowed down transportation of goods from farms to the markets.

Christopher Opio, a resident of Nebbi district says the issue of inadequate power for industrialisation should be included in the budget.

Opio said there are rural districts that have been left out without district hospitals because of lack of funds.

In Kakumiro, Gerald Kakooza, the director of Rural Agro-Processors firm that deals in maize processing in Kakumiro District expects the government to lower the cost of electricity and fuel.

In the Central districts of Buganda, where the majority of the population are in the farming sector, a section of residents believe that the national budget has little to do with the common man.

The general secretary Forum for Democratic Change Kabale district Richard Muhanguzi said that he expects government to deliver a plan on creating jobs for the graduating youths.