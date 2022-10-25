Ugandans have come out to share reactions following a global outage that affected the Meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp on Tuesday, October 25. During the outage, several Ugandans took to other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to ask whether their favourite “green app” was down.

Barbra Anyait, a local journalist working with Nation Media Group – Uganda revealed that she was forced to restart her phone after a message she had sent to someone was not delivered.

“I first texted someone but the message was not delivered, then l turned off my phone, put it back on but still it was not helping. l asked my young sis if she can send me a text. She did which also failed. So finally when l opened Facebook is when l got to know that WhatsApp was off worldwide, l saw the BBC update,” Anyait said.

Similarly, other Ugandans have taken to social media to reveal how they reacted after realizing that WhatsApp was down.

“I have restarted my phone oba how many times, was soon uninstalling it,” Juliet Namanda commented on a post about the outage shared by Daily Monitor. Akanyo Faidah Lucy (Facebook user) has also taken to social media to reveal that she thought the problem was with her mobile phone.

Others however were upset because of how the outage affected them. A one Alioni Peter Jacan (on Facebook) claims that he has lost two business opportunities following the outage. “I’ve already lost two business deals,” Alioni’s comment accompanied by crying emojis reads.

Tech giant, Meta confirmed a global outage was affecting its messaging service WhatsApp on Tuesday, adding that it was working to restore the app “as quickly as possible”.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a Meta spokesman told AFP.

By around midday however, the app was back to normal in Uganda as several people reported that they could now use it to send messages.