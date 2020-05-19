

The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has asked that Ugandans be allowed to use their creative masks instead of waiting for those that will be delivered by the government.

While speaking at a press conference at the People Power headquarters in Kamwokya, Bobi Wine says that experts, including the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng asked Ugandans to improvise.

“In the past, we have been advised by experts that, for as long as a cotton piece of cloth can block the droplets from going out of one’s mouth or coming into it, that can help,” he said.

He however reveals that despite the challenges, many Ugandans have used their creativity to make fashionable masks from African print material and therefore should not be stopped.

“We encourage the people of Uganda to continue using their creative ways to make masks,” he said.

Bobi Wine questioned the ability of the government to provide masks after failing to provide food to a small portion of Ugandans. He also condemned the leaders for abusing the lockdown put in place to combat the spread of Covid-19 as they continuously allow truck drivers to come into the country.

This comes after President Museveni announced that Ugandans will be given a specific kind of mask to combat the spread of the virus.