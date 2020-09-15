

By Benjamin Jumbe

Over 350 Ugandans who had been stranded in Rwanda due to COVID 19 are set to return home.

The High Commission of Uganda in Kigali, Rwanda Oliver Wonekha says the planned repatriation follows clearance by both Governments of the Republic of Uganda and Rwanda and will be managed in three phases of 100 people departing in a duration of three days by road.

The first group departed from Kigali today, at 9:00AM with others set to depart on September 19th, 23rd and 27th respectively.

He said the repatriated persons will be handed over to Officials of Ministry of Health and immediately be transferred to quarantine facilities upon arrival