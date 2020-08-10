Ugandans stuck in East African countries have been given a green light by the ministry of foreign Affairs to return by road.

Government has been repatriating Ugandans stranded abroad in a phased manner, but a section of Ugandans in the neighbouring countries had said they could not afford flight charges.

The State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Okello Oryem says that those in EAC who want to return must get clearance from Uganda’s embassies to show that they are Ugandans and must attain a covid-19 certificate not later than one week before travel.

They are also supposed to be subjected to another test at the border before being subjected to an institutional quarantine for 2 wks.

Repatriation of other Ugandans resumes today with close to 2000 to be returned by September.