The Ministry of Internal Affairs has urged Ugandans stuck in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to register for repatriation before the expiry of the set deadline of October 31.

During the weekly joint security press briefing, Simon Mundeyi, the ministry’s spokesperson told journalists that they believe about 75,000 Ugandans are illegally residing in the UAE.

He says those who remain after the deadline will be fined in accordance with UAE laws. Over the weekend, government repatriated 156 Ugandans who were stuck in Dubai.