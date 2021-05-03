By Benjamin Jumbe

Environment experts have tipped Ugandans on ensuring improved air quality.

Global statistics indicate that 7 million people die annually due to poor air quality-related diseases with about 300,000 in Uganda dying due to the same.

Addressing journalists as Uganda joins countries around the world to mark the annual air quality awareness week, the executive director of National Environment Management Authority Dr Tom Okurut said vehicle emissions remain the biggest polluters of the air.

Other actions recommended to members of the public include planting trees, grass and avoiding burning of rubbish in the open.