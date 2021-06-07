By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni has directed that people who fail to comply with standard operating procedures and measures against covid19 to pay fines as opposed to being arrested.

“Those who do not care for the lives of Ugandans will pay financially, Instead of arresting people and filling our jails, this time akasente. Why should we waste time arresting these people, you violate you pay,” said Mr Museveni.

The new directive comes just hours after police in the Kampala metropolitan area arrested a total of 1,100 suspects after raiding bars to enforce Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and impounded more than 50 cars for defying curfew time over the weekend.

In his address last night, Museveni said the secretary to the treasury is soon going to issue a statutory instrument to allow use of security controlled receipt books.

“When you violate, they give you a default ticket and you go and pay in the bank, we don’t want our people to touch money, your number will remain on the counter file,” added Mr Museveni.