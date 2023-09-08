Anti-Corruption activists are asking members of the general public to hold their leaders accountable by closely monitoring the utilization of state funds.

According to the Inspectorate of Government, Uganda loses over Shs9 trillion annually due to corruption.

This, according to activists and economists is holding back Uganda’s economic and social development.

Speaking during a breakfast meeting with media practitioners on corruption reporting in Kampala, the Executive Director Alliance for Finance Monitoring Henry Muguzi, said this is the only way the fight against Corruption will be felt at the grass root level.

“Don’t just occupy the territory called Uganda, there are certain things we must do such as; holding accountable the people we have elected, public servants, technocrats, and ensuring that resources are well utilised. The starting point is to pick interest in the information about how state funds are utilized,” Musinguzi said.