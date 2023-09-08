The Minister of State for Gender Labour and Social Development in charge of Youth and Children Affairs, Ms Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke, has urged Ugandan adults who missed out on education in earlier years to embrace adult education.

The minister stressed the need for a literate economy and equality in education for all, in a bid to strengthen the socio-economic transformation sector for the country, and further stated that the government is in full support of the programme.

“The government of Uganda remains committed to addressing the above difficulties and promoting literacy as a vehicle for sustainable development. Programmes such as Universal Primary Education and Universal Secondary Education have expanded education access,” said Ms. Maketeke.

The minister made the remarks while addressing various stakeholders during the International Literacy Day in Kampala under the theme; Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for peaceful and sustainable societies.