By Benjamin Jumbe

The ministry of tourism wildlife and antiquities has implored Ugandans to make use of the Easter festive season to travel to various tourist destinations in the country.

The appeal has been made by the state minister for tourism Martin Mugara at a media briefing held this morning in Kampala on promotion of domestic tourism.

He says the tourism sector can only be sustained if the local population embraces it rather than reliance on foreign tourists.

He says as part of efforts to promote domestic tourism, those that travel should also tweet about their experiences to market the country’s beauty.

Uganda export promotions board recently launched the country’s new tourism brand “Explore Uganda, the pearl of Africa.”