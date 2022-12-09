Ugandans are asked to use culture to expose and condemn all forms Gender- Based Violence (GBV) in their respective communities.

The call is made by the assistant commissioner for youth and children in the ministry of gender labor and social development, Mondo Kyateeka as the 16 Days of Activism Against GBV draw to a close.

Speaking at the launch of a research report on utilizing cultural resources to address violence against women and girls in Uganda, Kyateeka noted that about 200 women die annually in Uganda as a direct result of GBV with the country losing over Shs77bn annually to the vice.

Meanwhile Dr. Jimmy spire Ssentongo the lead researcher shares some of the key recommendations to help address violence against women and girls which include doing more research to document good cultural practices and values.

The case studies by the cross-cultural foundation of Uganda focus on the role of humanness as a cultural principle, the role of traditional learning mechanisms, and the traditional justice mechanisms in addressing violence against women and girls.

The 16 Days of activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual campaign that begins on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs through International Human Rights Day on December 10.