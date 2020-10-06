

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, has implored Ugandans to embrace local tourism in order to increase domestic revenues.

He made the remarks while unveiling the Impala monument, a gorilla monument in memory of “Ruhondeza”, a male gorilla, who was a leader of Mubare group in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.

Lukwago noted that Kampala has a rich cultural heritage, beautiful land scape, good soils which need to be promoted by local tourists before thinking of foreign tourists.

He added that a boost in local tourism will result into increased domestic revenues which contributed to economic growth.