

By Benjamin Jumbe

Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (General Duties) Gabriel Ajedra has urged Ugandans in business to ensure they formalise their businesses.

This comes at a time various businesses across the globe are crumbling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now addressing participants at the ongoing post budget dialogue, the minister said it is important to formalise businesses arguing that it would be easier especially in this period for government to support such businesses.

He also says there is need to increase Uganda’s tax to GDP ratio from the current 14.5 % which is the lowest in the region.