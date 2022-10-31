As the country commemorates the World Savings Day today, Ugandans are urged to include in their savings goals preserving the environment to combat climate risks.

According to the central bank deputy governor, Micheal Atingi-Ego, aligning savings with specific goals optimizes the intended impact.

The Financial Capability Survey 2020, revealed that only 21% of Uganda’s savers link their savings with specific goals.

Atingi-ego thus advises Ugandans not to wait to accumulate huge sums of money, but rather start small and grow their savings.

He explains that with increasing monetization of the economy, higher national savings will facilitate the financing of green investments for sustainability.

The World Savings Day is being marked under the theme; “Start Small, Grow Big: Be Green Smart”

The Bank of Uganda, Institute of Banking and Financial Services, Uganda Bankers’ Association and other partners have planned several activities to promote a saving culture mindful of the environment.