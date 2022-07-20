By Noelyn Nassuuna

The death of the city division councilor representing Kamwokya parish James Kakooza has raised the debate about people sharing information about their whereabouts, homes, daily routines, and the schools that their children go to.

Unknown assailants attacked James Kakooza at Centenary Park in Kampala on Saturday and reportedly struck him on the head with an object, leaving him dead. Detectives investigating the case have linked the attack to the deceased’s real-time updates about his planned physical exercise.

Mustapha Mugisa, a cybercrime analyst says that many Ugandans post photos without removing the locations which makes it easy for assailants to access them.

He adds that cybercrime like phone call theft and blackmail via emails has always been in existence for the past 10 years but the only difference now is that people have become more aggressive since many people access mobile phones.

Mugisa has asked the government to educate people on better usage of social media and also let Ugandans know the risk of sharing live locations.

As a trend, many netizens are addicted to sharing their daily activities on social media platforms like Snapchat, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Police have come out to reveal the security risk that online updates pose to the citizens. According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the public should desist from posting their routines on social media as it would help the criminals track their movements.