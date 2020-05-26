

By Benjamin Jumbe

The ministry of agriculture is optimistic it will meet the 20m bag target by the year 2025.

President Museveni in December 2015 directed the ministry to ensure production in the coffee sector was raised from 4 million 60kg bags to 20 million 60kg bags.

The agriculture minister Vincent Ssempijja says during the past four financial years, government through the Uganda Coffee Development Authority has distributed 582m coffee seedlings to coffee farming households across the five regions of the country.

He says this has increased coffee production by 56% from 4.5 million(60kg) bags in FY 2015/16 to 6.9 million (60 kg) bags in FY 2018/19.

Ssempijja adds that the volume of coffee exported also increased by 17% from 3.6 (60 kg) bags in FY 2015/16 to 4.2 million (60 kg) bags in FY 2018/19.