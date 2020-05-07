By Shamim Nateebwa

The number of Covid-19 cases in Uganda has hit 100, after 2 more were confirmed yesterday by the ministry of health.

According to health minister Dr Jane Ruth Acheng, these were out of 3,071 samples of truck drivers.

The 2 new cases are Eritrean and Kenyan truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Malaba.

All 438 community samples tested negative for COVID-19.

The total of recoveries is 55.

Kenya currently has the highest number of covid-19 cases at 582, followed by Tanzania with 480, Rwanda 268 and Burundi 15.

Globally, the number of coronavirus cases stands at over 3.8m with 265,000 deaths and 1.3m recoveries.