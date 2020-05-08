By Shamim Nateebwa

1 new COVID-19 case has been confirmed by the ministry of health, bringing the total number of cases to 101.

This was from 3,091 samples of truck drivers.

According to health minister Dr. Jane Ruth Acheng, the new case is a 32 year old Tanzanian truck driver who arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula border.

All 718 community samples have tested negative for the disease.

Currently the total number of recoveries is 55 and no death.

In the East African region, Kenya has 607, Tanzania 480, Rwanda 271 and Burundi remains at 15.

Globally, the figure stands at 3.9 million , over 270,000 deaths and over 1.3m recoveries.