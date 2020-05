15 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Uganda.

According to the Ministry of Health, 12 new cases are truck drivers.

10 of these truck drivers arrived via Elegu, 2 arrived via Busia and Malaba respectively while 3 cases are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers.

Ministry of Health adds that all contacts were under quarantine at the time of test

The total confirmed cases are now 175 with 68 cases.