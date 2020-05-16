43 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed from 1,838 samples of truck drivers.
According to a tweet from Ministry of Health, these cases were from Elegu, Mutukula and Malaba.
At Elegu border, 15 were Ugandans, 9 Kenyans and 4 Eritreans.
At Mutukula , 5 were Tanzanians and 1 Burundian national.
At Malaba, 5 were Kenyans, 2 Ugandans and 1 Burundian who is unknown.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 203 in Uganda and 63 recoveries.
All the 720 community samples have tested yesterday were negative.