

43 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed from 1,838 samples of truck drivers.

According to a tweet from Ministry of Health, these cases were from Elegu, Mutukula and Malaba.

At Elegu border, 15 were Ugandans, 9 Kenyans and 4 Eritreans.

At Mutukula , 5 were Tanzanians and 1 Burundian national.

At Malaba, 5 were Kenyans, 2 Ugandans and 1 Burundian who is unknown.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 203 in Uganda and 63 recoveries.

All the 720 community samples have tested yesterday were negative.