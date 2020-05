The MInistry of Health confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases.

These cases were confirmed from 2,044 samples of truck drivers.

At Elegu border, 3 Ugandans and 2 Kenyans tested positive.

At Mutukula, 6 Tanzanians and 1 Ugandan were positive while 12 Kenyans tested positive at Malaba.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 227 in Uganda.

Ministry of Health revealed that 554 community samples have tested negative for COVID-19.