

Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases.

The confirmed cases are: a 35 year old Kenyan male truck driver who arrived via Busia border.

According to the statement by the director general health services at the ministry of health , Doctor Henry Mwebesa tracking system shows that he returned to Kenya.

The second is a Ugandan male from Masindi District, who was confirmed from the rapid assessment survey.

The Ministry is conducting the rapid assessment survey among high risk groups to establish community transmission of COVID-19.

All samples from the survey are tested at Makerere University laboratory.

Uganda has COVID-19 confirmed cases: 85

Doctor Mwebesa has noted that Out of 2,454 samples tested at UVRIug,all 399 samples from the community tested negative for COVID-19 .

To-date, 27 truck drivers have tested positive for COVID-19, of these 17 truck drivers have returned to their respective countries while 10 are admitted at in Uganda. A total of 52 people have been discharged.

Uganda has NOT registered any COVID-19 related death, to date.