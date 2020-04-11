By Shamim Nateebwa

The total of confirmed cases in Uganda still stands at 53.

Yesterday, all the 439 samples tested came out negative .

According to the press statement released by the director general of health services Doctor Henry Mwebessa, 4301 people have been tested in Uganda, 439 individuals are in government quarantine and 610 are contacts of confirmed cases that are under follow up.

A total of 654 individuals have so far been discharged from the quarantine centers .

Ministry of Health continues to ask the public to remain calm adhere to the preventive measures.