The number of confirmed covid-19 cases in Uganda has jumped to 114 after 13 new ones were registered last night.

The ministry of health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona says these were from 2,421 samples of truck drivers tested yesterday at the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

Meanwhile all the 740 out of the 3,161 community samples have tested negative for COVID-19.

Out of the 13 new cases, 7 are Kenyans, 4 are Ugandans while 2 are Tanzanians.

He adds that the ministry has started tracking these drivers and the public will be informed accordingly.

Uganda has 55 recoveries and zero deaths.

Neighboring Kenya has the highest number of cases in the region at 621, Tanzania 509, Rwanda 273, and Burundi 15.