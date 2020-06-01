By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 pushing the national tally to 457.

The ministry’s director-general health services, Dr Charles Olaro says all the confirmed cases are of Ugandans.

Dr Olaro further explains that 20 of the new confirmed cases are of truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu border while two are truck drivers who arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula border and other truck driver arrived via Padea border point.

He adds that 17 of the new cases are contacts to previously confirmed cases.

Dr Olaro meanwhile says 31 foreign truck drivers including 11 Tanzanians, 19 Kenyans and one Eritrean who tested positive for COVID-19 have been handed to their respective countries of origin.

Currently, there are 303 confirmed COVID-19 cases who are admitted at the 15 referral hospitals and are all in stable condition.

To date, Uganda has 72 recoveries and no deaths.