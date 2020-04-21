Ministry of health has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 today.

Out of the 1019 samples tested today, 651 samples were taken from truck drivers. 368 samples were taken from the community and quarantine centers and all tested negative.

According to a statement from Ministry of Health, the new case is a 32 year old Kenyan truck driver who arrived from Kenya at Malaba border.

“He did not have any signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19. He was tested as part of the standard procedure for all cargo transporters entering Uganda,” read the statement.

The ministry is working on arrangements to transport the new case to Entebbe Hospital for treatment.

The total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda is now 61.

WHO International Health Regulations require that every case is counted and treated in the country where it was tested and confirmed. Due to this, Uganda has added the 5 positive truck drivers to its statistics.