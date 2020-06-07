Another frontline health worker has tested positive of COVID-19.

According to a tweet from Ministry of Health, the results from samples tested on 06 June 2020 confirm 23 new COVID-19 cases.

Of these, 7 are truck drivers from Elegu, Mutukula and Mirama Hills Points of entry.

Another is 1 security personnel from Elegu and 1 case is a frontline health worker.

14 cases are contacts and alerts from; Kyotera, Adjumani, Tororo and Amuru Districts.

47 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were handed over to their countries of origin

Currently, Uganda has 96 recoveries and 616 cases.