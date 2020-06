Uganda’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 696.

According to Ministry of Health, the results from samples tested on 13 June confirm 11 new COVID-19 cases.

6 of these are truck drivers, 3 from Elegu while 3 are from Malaba border.

One is a frontline health worker and 4 cases are among contacts and alerts from Buikwe, Lira, Adjumani and Amuru.