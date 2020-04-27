By Shamim Nateebwa

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Uganda has risen to 79 after four more Tanzanian truck drivers tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.

According to the Director-General of Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa, out of the 1,989 samples tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute, 411 were from the community and they all tested negative.

1,578 samples were from truck drivers, 4 of which tested positive. He says Uganda’s active cases now stand at 33 with 46 recoveries and 0 deaths.

In East Africa, Kenya has the highest number of Covid-19 cases standing at 355 and 14 deaths, Tanzania follows in second place with 299, Rwanda 191, Burundi 11 and DRC 442

Globally, the number of Covid-19 cases is almost hitting the 3 million mark at 2.9m, with 206,000 deaths, and over 870,000 recoveries so far.

The US tops the list with 980,000 cases.