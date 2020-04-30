By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has announced two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 81.

This is out of the 2,002 samples tested yesterday among the community and individuals under quarantine.

According to the statement released by the director-general of health services Dr Henry Mwebesa, the conformed cases are a Ugandan male aged 24 years and a male Burundian refugee aged 21 years.

Both were contacts to the previously confirmed Burundian refugee case and are currently under quarantine at Rakai hospital.

All 1,703 samples taken from truck drivers at border points of entry have tested negative for COVID-19.

In East Africa, Tanzania now has the highest number of cases at 480, Kenya 384, Rwanda 225, while Burundi still has 11 cases.

Globally, by this morning, the figure stood at over 3.2m, with 228,000 deaths and slightly over 1m recoveries.