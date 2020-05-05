By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has announced 8 new covid-19 cases, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Uganda to 97 with 55 recoveries.

Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng says 6 are out of 2,061 samples taken from truck drivers while 2 cases are from the community Rapid Assessment Survey.

The 5 truck drivers arrived in Uganda via Malaba border post while 1 arrived via Mutukula point of entry.

One case from the community is a resident of Kyotera District while the other is a Ugandan truck driver from Mutukula.

Total samples tested yesterday were 2,246.