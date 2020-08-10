Uganda has registered two COVID-19 deaths hence bringing the total number of deaths to 9.

According to the Ministry of Health, a 27-year-old male from Kyangwali Refugee Settlement in Hoima District and a 46-year-old male, a resident of Kampala who died at Nsambya Hospital. Ministry of Health confirms that they both had signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Ministry of Health adds that 14 new COVID-19 results have been confirmed bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to1,297 with 1,137 recoveries.

Of the 14, 9 are contacts to previously confirmed cases in Kampala Metropolitan area, 3 are alerts and 2 are truck drivers.