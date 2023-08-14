The Ministry for ICT and National Guidance has announced the launch of Uganda’s digital transformation roadmap; a comprehensive strategy that will shape the nation’s technological landscape for years to come.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, Dr Aminah Zawedde the permanent secretary for the ICT ministry said they envision a Uganda where every citizen, irrespective of their geographical location or socio-economic status, benefits from digital services.

She says the roadmap will be launched on August, 17, 2023, in Kampala

“Severally, H.E President Yoweri Museveni has guided us that the Government is concentrating on developing four key sectors – agriculture, service, ICT, and industry as part of the strategic efforts to foster economic growth and development,” Zawedde said in a statement.

Uganda’s ICT sector contributes 9% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) states that a mere 10% rise in broadband penetration can lead to a 1.4% growth in a nation’s GDP.