

The Uganda National bureau of statistics has indicated that the Uganda’s GDP for the fiscal year 2019/2020 is growing at a slow rate of 3.1% compared to 6.8% for the 2018/2019.

The executive director, Uganda Bureau of statistics Dr. Chris Mukiza says, the slow down in the country’s economic growth has been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Mukiza while releasing the annual gross domestic product for 2019/2020 described the current economic growth as positive trend because its the best in the East African region.

He says the size of the economy has increased from Shs122 trillion to Shs126.3 trillion.

He says, the tourism, and construction sector has suffered a severe impact due to COVID-19.

He also asked government not to introduce new taxes, but to maintain the current tax policy which is being followed.