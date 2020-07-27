By Shamim Nateebwa

Health officials in Uganda are stepping up efforts to ensure Hepatitis is not a big public health problem.

This comes ahead of the commemoration of the World Hepatitis Day marked every 28th of July, to raise awareness of the global burden of viral hepatitis and to influence real change.

According to Dr Alfred Driwale, the manager of the Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunization at the ministry of health, it is possible to have a hepatitis free future possible, just like it was done with chickenpox and polio.

He says according to a study done in 2016, Uganda has a high Hepatitis B prevalence rate, affecting about 4.1% of the total population.

Dr Driwale cites the north-eastern part of Uganda, which has the highest prevalence of 4.6% and the southern which has the lowest prevalence of about 0.8%.

The World Hepatitis Day is to be commemorated tomorrow under the theme; “2020 the theme is ‘Find the Missing Millions”.