Government has asked Ugandan traders operating in Guangzhou, China to focus on promoting the export of specific products which are most attractive to the Chinese market.

The 2022 Bank of Uganda business report on the two countries indicates that Uganda’s exports to China grew to Shs95 billion from Shs25 billion which was registered the previous year.

Uganda’s exports to China rose by 73.3%, according to a report by the Bank of Uganda.

Currently, Uganda is largely exporting oil seeds, oleagic fruits, grain, seeds, and other fruits worth Shs69 billion.

The Ugandan Ambassador to Guangzhou, Judyth Nsababera asked the Ugandan traders operating in Guangzhou to use the current opportunity to boost trade between the two countries.

She made the remarks while addressing the Ugandan business community who participated in the business facilitation symposium in Guangzhou.