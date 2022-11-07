Uganda’s first-ever satellite, PearlAfricaSat-1 is set to go into space today.

This is after America’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced the postponement of the activity from yesterday to today Monday, November 7.

According to NASA, the launch which was supposed to take place yesterday was rescheduled to today due to a fire alarm that occurred at the mission operations control center in Dulles, Virginia.

However, the minister for Science, Technology, and Innovation Dr. Monica Musenero confirmed that today, the satellite will be launched at 1:27 pm EAT.

She says when launched, the satellite will help to provide research and observation data in six primary areas including weather forecast; land, water, mineral mapping; agriculture monitoring; infrastructure planning; border security, and disaster prevention among others.

The satellite was developed by Ugandans engineers who include; Edgar Mujuni, Bonny Omara, and Derrick Tebusweke.