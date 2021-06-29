By Moses Ndhaye

The founder and managing director of Uganda Funeral Services, Ms Regina Mukiibi Mugongo has died.

Mugongo who is regarded as Uganda’s first-ever funeral home director died Tuesday at Entebbe International Airport as she was being evacuated out of the country for Covid-19 treatment, one of the company employees confirmed.

More details about her death and burial arrangements will be availed later, a relative said.

After working as an accountant with the now-defunct Uganda Commercial Bank, Mugongo operated a tour and travel company which she left in order to start the funeral management business. In 1994, Mugongo jointly registered Uganda Funeral Services, a funeral service management company with her deceased brother, Freddie Katamba Mukiibi.

As she ventured into the funeral management business, Mukiibi undertook professional training at the Salisbury College of Funeral Sciences and Embalming in London.

Mugongo had won various international and local accolades in recognition of her outstanding service, one of which is the 2013 Phenomenal Woman of Funeral Services Trailblazer Award, which she picked up from the US-based 100 Black Women of Funeral Service, during their convention in Austin, Texas in October 2013.

Other accolades include the Best Ugandan Innovator in the senior category for the year 2004, Best Woman Entrepreneur 2007 and Regional Entrepreneur, Uganda Investment Authority Woman Entrepreneur of Year – 2007 and Investor of the Year National Award – 2009, among others.

She was also recognized as one of the top 50 brands when Uganda celebrated 50 years of independence in 2012.