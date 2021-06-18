By Lukeman Mutesasira

Uganda’s women’s basketball team, the Gazzels have begun preparations for the 2021 zone five FIBA AfroBasketball qualifiers in Rwanda.

Coaches Nick Natuhereza and Ali Mavita are set to conduct the first training session today.

Yesterday, coach Natuhereza summoned 12 players to kick start preparations for the tournament slated for 12th-17th July 2021.

Uganda will battle with hosts Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan and Burundi for a place at FIBA Women Afro basketball in Cameroon in September.

The qualifier tournament was scheduled to take place in Cairo but Egypt withdrew from hosting and rights were handed to Rwanda.