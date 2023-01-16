Uganda’s high commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles, Dr. Hassan Galiwango, has died. Mr. Galiwango died Monday morning at Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted.

The late was the husband to Mbale City Woman Member of Parliament, Ms. Connie Nakayeze Galiwango.

President Museveni appointed Galiwango as the high commissioner to Kenya in October 2020.

Mr. Galiwango was also the former long-serving director of finance and administration at the NRM secretariat at the time of his ambassadorial appointment. Ms. Medina Naham, the NRM party chairperson of Koboko District, replaced him at the secretariat.