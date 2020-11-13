The United Nations general assembly and security council yesterday picked five judges, four of whom are incumbents; including Uganda’s Julia Sebutinde as judges of the International Criminal Court of justice.

Sebutinde together with others will serve at the Hague for a nine-year term beginning on February 6th, 2021.

According to a statement from the United Nations, Sebutinde won the second round of voting by an absolute majority after garnering 139 votes out of the total votes cast by the 193 Member States of the United Nations

The required majority in the General Assembly is 97.

Uganda’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare says Sebutinde won a tight race in which Africa’s vote was divided after they failed to agree on a single candidate.

Sebutinde won Rwanda’s Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, Nigeria Elias Olufemi, and Seršić Maja from Croatia.

Now Adonia says Sebutinde’s win is important for Uganda because it strengthens our trust in international law.