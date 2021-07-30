BY Ritah Kemigisa

Uganda’s Halima Nakaayi and Winnie Nanyondo have qualified for the women’s 800m semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Nanyondo completed 2nd in heat one in 2:02.02, barely a second behind race winner Renelle Lamote of France.

Nakaayi finished fourth in fast-paced Heat 2 in 2:00.92.

The semi finals are scheduled for Saturday, July 31 starting at 2:50pm.

Meanwhile, Albert Chemutai fell short of progression to the final of the men’s 3000 steeplechase after finishing 9th posting 8:29.81 in heat one of the race.

Still looking at the Olympics, in Rowing Kathleen Noble came in second after posting 8:07.00 in Final E of the women’s single scull event.

She has finished 26th overall and the 2nd best African In Rowing in the Tokyo 2020 olympics.