The partnership was announced on Wednesday March 20 in the presence of State Minister for Sports Mr Peter Ogwang, National Council of Sports General Secretary Dr.Patrick Benard Ogwel, and FUBA president Nasser sserunjogi, Spencer Okach among others.

The Shs2.6 billion deal, which is expected to run for a period of three years will see the mentioned betting company sponsoring Uganda’s national basketball teams; the Silverbacks (senior men) and the Gazelles (senior women).

The partnership also entails Betpawa taking care of training and medical insurance for the two teams, accommodation and travel costs.

Additionally, each player in the camp will be paid Shs150,000 for every game won.

Mr Ogwang welcomed the deal before vowing to push for reduced taxes in the gaming and lottery industry.

“The problems facing sports can only be solved by the partners we have here. Elsewhere private sponsors play a big role to support teams. Thanks to betPawa for bringing the challenge here,” he said.