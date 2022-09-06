Opposition political party leaders have reacted to the ruling by Kenya’s Supreme Court that upheld the victory of William Ruto as the country’s president-elect.

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) President, Rt Gen Mugisha Muntu says the Kenyan elections have a lot of lessons Uganda can pick right from the preparations, conduct during campaigns and voting day itself.

He says that even when there was contention between the two parties, they went to court and promised to trust the outcomes-an indication that both sides trusted their court systems saying this is what Uganda should be dreaming of.

While for the Forum for Democratic Change Party president, Patrick Amuriat, there are lessons to learn on the use of technology in elections as it breeds ground for rigging if not well managed and monitored.

He however says that it was surprising that all the 9 outlined issues the petitioners listed failed to convince the court of their case.

Amuriat advises Ruto not to spend a long-time celebrating his win but rather work towards uniting Kenyans as a matter of priority.