Uganda is facing a worsening passport crisis, forcing citizens to cancel or postpone planned trips out of the country for business, study, job opportunities and medical emergencies, resulting in incalculable yet avoidable losses.

Among the hundreds trapped against their will are individuals recruited by labour export companies as prospective domestic workers in the Middle East under the government’s labour externalisation programme.

Some Ugandans aiming to travel for study or graduation abroad have remained stuck because the government phased out the old machine-readable passports, but is now handicapped to meet the demand for the East Africa e-passports.

A highly-placed government source briefed on the matter said the basis of the unfolding trouble is a stockout of passport booklets as a result of a provision in the agreement signed with the supplier.

