A new research conducted by the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development, has revealed that Uganda’s population will hit 100 million by 2050.

This was revealed by the minister of gender, labor, and social development, Betty Amongi while addressing the maiden Labour Annual Conference in Kampala.

She also said that 11.3 million people in Uganda constitute a strong labour force. Of these, 88% work in the informal sector while 22% are in formal sector.

Amongi further noted that 69% of the working population are youth below 25 years. In the informal sector, they engage in bricklaying, welding, and hawkerling, among others.

Meanwhile, the research revealed that the national unemployment rate stands at 9.2% while youth unemployment stands at 13.3%. Additionally, self-employment in the country stands at 60%